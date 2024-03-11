Carlson Capital Management Has $3.35 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,495. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.60.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

