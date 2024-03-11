Carlson Capital Management Has $561,000 Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $1,364,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $417,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $698,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,629.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $1,364,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $7,289,316 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

Fastenal Stock Down 1.2 %

FAST traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.69. The company had a trading volume of 506,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,247. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $76.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.44.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

