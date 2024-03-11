Carlson Capital Management Increases Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,744 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management owned 0.43% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 43.1% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 51,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 28,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 306,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS DISV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.67. The stock had a trading volume of 246,033 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.58.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

