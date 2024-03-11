Carlson Capital Management Purchases 286 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher during the third quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $2.04 on Monday, reaching $251.65. 318,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,129. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $259.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.03.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 15.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

