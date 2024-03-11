Carlson Capital Management Purchases 90,683 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Carlson Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $12,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 73,798 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VGSH traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $58.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471,077. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.90.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1927 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

