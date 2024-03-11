Carlson Capital Management Purchases 980 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 46.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,076 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,961,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,390 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $190,270,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,869,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,684,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.66. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

