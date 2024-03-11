Carlson Capital Management Raises Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 400.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRF. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.21. 47,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,295. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $29.64 and a 12-month high of $37.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.88.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.