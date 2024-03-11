Carlson Capital Management Raises Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 194.9% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,917,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 58.7% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $513.25. 1,175,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,277,967. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.37 and a one year high of $520.78. The stock has a market cap of $397.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $493.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $463.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.