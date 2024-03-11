Carlson Capital Management Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,717,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,594,028. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.61 and its 200-day moving average is $72.43. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $79.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

