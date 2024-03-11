Carlson Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Carlson Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,624 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $8.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $883.77. 31,300,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,068,688. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.01, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $666.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $222.97 and a 1 year high of $974.00.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Craig Hallum upped their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $865.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $829.66.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,174 shares of company stock valued at $79,824,488 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

