Carlson Capital Management Sells 611 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Carlson Capital Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Carlson Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Carlson Capital Management owned 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $18,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 441,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,430,000 after acquiring an additional 161,791 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 164,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4,676.4% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 149,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,138 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,277,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $184.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,457. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.55 and a 200-day moving average of $168.90. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.94 and a 12-month high of $187.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.