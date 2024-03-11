Carlson Capital Management Sells 644 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Carlson Capital Management cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management owned 0.30% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 489.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $201,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:GWX traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,622. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average of $30.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $32.37.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

