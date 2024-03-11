Carlson Capital Management Takes Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,259 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 424.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.95.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE VEEV traded up $1.37 on Monday, hitting $229.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,010. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.21 and a 52-week high of $233.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.92. The firm has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.74, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 4,350 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total value of $837,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,568.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $8,327,483. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.