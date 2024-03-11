Casa Systems (CASA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th.

Casa Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Casa Systems stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54. Casa Systems has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $3.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 220.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 22,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 15,211 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Casa Systems by 63,339.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25,969 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

