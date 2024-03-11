Cascades (TSE:CAS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.82

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$9.82 and last traded at C$9.85, with a volume of 33037 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.97.

CAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC cut Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Cascades from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Cascades from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on Cascades from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cascades presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$995.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.70.

The firm also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from Cascades’s previous 1 dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is presently -64.86%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and sells packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions comprising trays and accessories, produce baskets and boxes, clamshells, produce boxes, egg packaging solutions, pizza and insulated boxes, bulk bins, cup carriers, food grade films, and customized containers for the food sector; protective packaging, including die-cut boxes, handling and shipping solutions, protective materials, large format boxes, and shipping trays; e-commerce packaging solutions, which include e-commerce boxes, custom mailer boxes, custom printing, packaging optimization products, and cutter for multi-depth boxes, as well as the solution for faster packing and shipping tests; and various retail packaging products.

