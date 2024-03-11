Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Sets New 1-Year High at $187.47

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $187.47 and last traded at $183.97, with a volume of 789656 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $186.69.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Argus downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.67. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 94.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total value of $995,001.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,448.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

