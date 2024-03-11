CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,915 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.15% of CDW worth $41,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 160.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 0.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of CDW by 1.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on CDW

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $247.78. 205,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,442. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.23 and a 200-day moving average of $218.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $160.66 and a 1 year high of $249.87.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. CDW’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.