CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Director Acquires $49,675.00 in Stock

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) Director Laurie Siegel acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $49,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,092.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CECO Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $22.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.25. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The company has a market cap of $769.86 million, a P/E ratio of 59.70, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.10 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $388,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,891,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 209,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 26,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,114,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CECO. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Northland Securities increased their price target on CECO Environmental from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

