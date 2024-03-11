CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Position Lessened by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,567,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,288,749 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $471,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 117.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CNP. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

CNP stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.47. 1,855,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,918,832. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $31.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

