Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Down 4%

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.47 and last traded at $10.59. Approximately 8,254 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 448,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In related news, SVP Harris Rotman sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $34,562.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 371.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

