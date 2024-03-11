Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.79) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Central Asia Metals Stock Down 0.6 %

Central Asia Metals stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 160.20 ($2.03). The stock had a trading volume of 196,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,957. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £291.40 million, a P/E ratio of 1,373.33 and a beta of 1.11. Central Asia Metals has a 12-month low of GBX 150.60 ($1.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 271.50 ($3.45). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 164.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 173.01.

Get Central Asia Metals alerts:

About Central Asia Metals

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.

Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.