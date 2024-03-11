Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.92. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.26.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.91 million during the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 91.98% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%.

Insider Transactions at Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

In other news, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 107,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.33 per share, for a total transaction of $35,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,844,398 shares in the company, valued at $608,651.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 189,850 shares of company stock worth $67,311. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 194,505 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 82,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

