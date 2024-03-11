Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SCHW. UBS Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Charles Schwab from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup cut Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.92.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $67.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $119.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.91 and a 200-day moving average of $60.36.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $361,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,333.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,607 shares of company stock valued at $13,214,499 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

