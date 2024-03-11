Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.54.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GTLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James raised Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.44 per share, with a total value of $67,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at $982,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 952,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,505,000 after acquiring an additional 671,103 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 16.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,272,000 after purchasing an additional 609,148 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Chart Industries by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after buying an additional 517,951 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $57,415,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 576.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,605,000 after buying an additional 344,662 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GTLS opened at $143.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $101.44 and a 1-year high of $184.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 377.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.69.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

