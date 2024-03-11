Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at TD Securities

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.00.

TSE:CSH.UN traded up C$0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$12.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,795. The company has a market cap of C$2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -618.50 and a beta of 1.12. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a one year low of C$8.10 and a one year high of C$12.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$11.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.26, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

