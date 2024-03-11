Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at TD Securities

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.07% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chartwell Retirement Residences
Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Up 1.7 %
Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile
Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chartwell Retirement Residences
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Unbearably Good Investment: A Build-A-Bear Stock Analysis
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.