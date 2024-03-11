Chelsea Counsel Co. Acquires 500 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $603.16. 1,306,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,958,036. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $546.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $471.22. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $624.42. The firm has a market cap of $261.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 298,003 shares of company stock valued at $162,647,852. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Redburn Atlantic boosted their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.15.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

