Chelsea Counsel Co. Decreases Holdings in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Chelsea Counsel Co. cut its holdings in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Revvity were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Revvity in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Revvity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RVTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Revvity in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.91.

Revvity Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RVTY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.51. 218,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.07. Revvity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.50 and a 52 week high of $139.04. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.15.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Revvity news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $2,212,508.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,677,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.