Chelsea Counsel Co. Invests $1.63 Million in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 81,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $746,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 127.8% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 42,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 23,562 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $455,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,554,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KVUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.42.

Kenvue Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KVUE traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.17. 5,769,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,765,965. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.43. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

