Chelsea Counsel Co. Sells 100 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Chelsea Counsel Co. cut its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Quanta Services comprises approximately 2.1% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PWR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter worth $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 75.6% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $33,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $239.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.70 and a 12 month high of $245.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Margaret B. Shannon sold 8,515 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.92, for a total transaction of $2,042,918.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,063 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,394.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Margaret B. Shannon sold 8,515 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.92, for a total transaction of $2,042,918.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,063 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,394.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,429 shares of company stock worth $10,839,251 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PWR. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PWR

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.