Chelsea Counsel Co. Sells 1,000 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Chelsea Counsel Co. trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $4,469,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $2,042,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $623,000. Savoie Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 11,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.85.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $57.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,481,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,081,227. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $79.78. The company has a market capitalization of $118.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.06%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

