Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Chelsea Counsel Co.’s 6th Largest Position

Chelsea Counsel Co. lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 3.8% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chevron by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,761,223,000 after buying an additional 2,244,995 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,236,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,059,834,000 after buying an additional 368,898 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,705,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,828,537,000 after buying an additional 569,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,058,235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. UBS Group dropped their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.56.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.85. 3,591,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,784,025. The company has a market capitalization of $280.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.33. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $172.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

