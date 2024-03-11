Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (REFI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 12th. Analysts expect Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Price Performance

REFI opened at $16.18 on Monday. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $294.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.22.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 93.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REFI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 687.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 19,616 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,414,000 after purchasing an additional 12,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

Featured Articles

