Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (REFI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 12th. Analysts expect Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Price Performance
REFI opened at $16.18 on Monday. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $294.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.22.
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 93.07%.
About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.
