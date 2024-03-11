Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Chicago Rivet & Machine from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Trading Up 1.2 %

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $15.28 on Thursday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

