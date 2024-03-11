Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,780,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 95 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 69.8% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,420.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,420.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,744 shares of company stock worth $11,607,678 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,284.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,699.00 to $3,016.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,469.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG opened at $2,686.12 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,536.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2,733.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,471.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2,187.76. The company has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a PE ratio of 60.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

