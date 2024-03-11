Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Shares Gap Up to $121.03

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $121.03, but opened at $131.00. Choice Hotels International shares last traded at $129.41, with a volume of 518,560 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.10.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 594.23% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,221,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,682,000 after buying an additional 9,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,177,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,298,000 after buying an additional 207,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,500,000 after buying an additional 46,819 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,162,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,871,000 after buying an additional 91,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,722,000 after buying an additional 592,654 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Further Reading

