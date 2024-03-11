CIBC Lowers Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) to Neutral

CIBC downgraded shares of Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$17.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded Bird Construction from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$18.25 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bird Construction has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.06.

TSE BDT opened at C$18.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.99. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of C$8.01 and a twelve month high of C$19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$994.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.0358 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is presently 47.86%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

