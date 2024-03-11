CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 53.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,658 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of CION Investment worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 5.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 29,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CION Investment by 883,149.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 468,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 468,069 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 68.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 26,242 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in CION Investment by 129.1% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 61,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 34,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 181.4% during the third quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 180,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 116,579 shares during the period. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CION Investment Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CION opened at $10.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.24. CION Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $11.75.

CION Investment Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This is an increase from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.05. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.37%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CION Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

CION Investment Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

