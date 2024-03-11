Cipher Pharmaceuticals (CPH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect Cipher Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of C$0.15 per share for the quarter.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.5 %

CPH opened at C$7.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of C$3.11 and a 1-year high of C$7.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$170.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals from C$4.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

