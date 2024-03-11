Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,337,162 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,173,334 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.30% of Cisco Systems worth $663,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,642,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,498,166. The company has a market cap of $202.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.42%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

