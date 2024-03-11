CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 127,969 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 96,737 shares.The stock last traded at $3.74 and had previously closed at $3.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CINT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on CI&T in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of CI&T in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CI&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

Get CI&T alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CI&T

CI&T Price Performance

Institutional Trading of CI&T

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $503.31 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CI&T by 12.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CI&T by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in CI&T by 1.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 330,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CI&T by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,352,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CI&T in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.