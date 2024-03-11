Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLNE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Down 0.4 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 153,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 535,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 206,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,001,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,304,000 after purchasing an additional 357,860 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 506,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

CLNE opened at $2.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $600.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

