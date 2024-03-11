Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.80.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLNE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.
CLNE opened at $2.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $600.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.
