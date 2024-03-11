Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.65

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 1281824 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLNE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

The company has a market capitalization of $593.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNE. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 153,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 535,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 206,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,001,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,304,000 after purchasing an additional 357,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 506,875 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Articles

