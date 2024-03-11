Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLFD. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Clearfield from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Clearfield

Clearfield Price Performance

Shares of CLFD stock opened at $30.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.40. Clearfield has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $60.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.88 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearfield

In other Clearfield news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.62 per share, for a total transaction of $59,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,259,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,315,157.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clearfield

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 54.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 3.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 6.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 6.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearfield

(Get Free Report

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.