CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) vs. Fenikso (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) Head to Head Review

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) and Fenikso (OTCMKTS:LEKOF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CNX Resources and Fenikso’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNX Resources $3.47 billion 0.94 $1.72 billion $9.09 2.35 Fenikso N/A N/A -$15.40 million N/A N/A

CNX Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Fenikso.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNX Resources 1 4 1 0 2.00 Fenikso 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CNX Resources and Fenikso, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

CNX Resources presently has a consensus price target of $23.20, suggesting a potential upside of 8.36%. Given CNX Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CNX Resources is more favorable than Fenikso.

Profitability

This table compares CNX Resources and Fenikso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNX Resources 50.34% 9.00% 4.20% Fenikso N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.2% of CNX Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of CNX Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

CNX Resources has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fenikso has a beta of 22.15, meaning that its stock price is 2,115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CNX Resources beats Fenikso on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNX Resources



CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers. The company owns rights to extract natural gas from shale properties in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio, as well as rights to extract natural gas from other shale and shallow oil and gas formations in Illinois, Indiana, New York, and Virginia. It also owns rights to extract CBM in Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, and New Mexico. In addition, the company designs, builds, and operates natural gas gathering systems to move gas from the wellhead to interstate pipelines or other local sales points; owns and operates approximately 2,600 miles of natural gas gathering pipelines, as well as various natural gas processing facilities. It also offers turn-key solutions for water sourcing, delivery, and disposal for its natural gas operations and for third parties. The company was formerly known as CONSOL Energy Inc. and changed its name to CNX Resources Corporation in November 2017. CNX Resources Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

About Fenikso



Fenikso Limited does not have significant operations. It was previously engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company was formerly known as Lekoil Limited. Fenikso Limited was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

