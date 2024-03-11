Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $75.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $85.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.57.

CCOI stock opened at $67.83 on Thursday. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $57.35 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.43%.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 20,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $1,399,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,740,590 shares in the company, valued at $331,793,894.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,196 shares of company stock worth $2,743,365 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $39,772,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $48,184,000. Harspring Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 422.7% during the second quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,692,000 after buying an additional 465,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 58.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,987,000 after buying an additional 263,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 828,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,028,000 after buying an additional 263,276 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

