Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.
Shares of NYSE FOF opened at $11.49 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average of $10.88.
In other news, Portfolio Manager Jeffrey Palma purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,501.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.
