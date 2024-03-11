Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FOF opened at $11.49 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average of $10.88.

Get Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund alerts:

Insider Activity at Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

In other news, Portfolio Manager Jeffrey Palma purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,501.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 203,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 14.1% in the first quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 3.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 2.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 134,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth about $35,000.

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.