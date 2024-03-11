Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Shares Acquired by Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC

Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund comprises 0.3% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 62,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance

NYSE RQI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.06. The stock had a trading volume of 153,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,277. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $12.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.16.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

