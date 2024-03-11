Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSE RNP opened at $21.11 on Monday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $21.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 80,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 68,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

