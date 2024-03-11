Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE RNP opened at $21.11 on Monday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $21.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.81.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
