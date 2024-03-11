Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

COHU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Cohu in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cohu by 10.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,950,000 after buying an additional 45,304 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,990,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,269,000 after buying an additional 37,203 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 15.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 745,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,681,000 after buying an additional 99,544 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 83.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 28,459 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 7.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $31.95 on Monday. Cohu has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.53.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $137.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.94 million. Cohu had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

