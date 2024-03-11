Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL) Director Paul Murphy Sells 17,500 Shares

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Murphy sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.36, for a total transaction of C$76,300.00.
Collective Mining Trading Up 1.2 %
TSE:CNL traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$4.33. 53,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,669. The stock has a market capitalization of C$262.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.69. Collective Mining Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$3.67 and a 52 week high of C$7.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Collective Mining Company Profile
