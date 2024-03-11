Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL) Director Paul Murphy Sells 17,500 Shares

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Murphy sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.36, for a total transaction of C$76,300.00.

Collective Mining Trading Up 1.2 %

TSE:CNL traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$4.33. 53,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,669. The stock has a market capitalization of C$262.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.69. Collective Mining Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$3.67 and a 52 week high of C$7.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Collective Mining alerts:

Collective Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Collective Mining Ltd., an exploration and development company, focuses on identifying and exploring prospective gold projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Guayabales project consisting of 26 claims with a total area of 4,780.98 hectares located in the Caldas department of Colombia; and the San Antonio project covering an area of 4,729 hectares located in the department of Caldas, Colombia.

Receive News & Ratings for Collective Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collective Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.